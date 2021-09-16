Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain 20.04% so far this year. What now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] traded at a low on 09/15/21, posting a -1.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.35. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Frontier Communications to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier CommunicationsFrontier Communications offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed Internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6370186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for FYBR stock reached $3.36 billion, with 244.40 million shares outstanding and 103.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 6370186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55.

How has FYBR stock performed recently?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.96, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.50. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 481.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of -$24,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]

There are presently around $6,970 million, or 55.83% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,205,132, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,852,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.57 million in FYBR stocks shares; and CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $668.25 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 215,459,392 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,459,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,459,392 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.