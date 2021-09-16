For ONEOK Inc. [OKE], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] surged by $2.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.73 during the day while it closed the day at $55.71. The company report on September 8, 2021 that ONEOK to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Sept. 8-9, 2021.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:10 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Thursday, Sept. 9.

ONEOK Inc. stock has also gained 6.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OKE stock has declined by -2.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.71% and gained 45.15% year-on date.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $24.79 billion, with 446.34 million shares outstanding and 442.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 3767462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $56.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

OKE stock trade performance evaluation

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.96, while it was recorded at 53.41 for the last single week of trading, and 49.26 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,252 million, or 66.40% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,223,428, which is approximately 0.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,059,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

470 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 21,860,424 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 21,067,124 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 248,789,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,717,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,983 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,811,130 shares during the same period.