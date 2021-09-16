EQT Corporation [EQT] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $23

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that EQT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivering high performance and enhancing strategic positioning.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2021.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 44.42%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.78. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.97 billion, with 279.16 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 10296317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 237.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,742 million, or 74.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,520,351, which is approximately 20.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,662,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.88 million in EQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $549.33 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 32,620,361 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 29,371,987 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 217,006,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,998,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,030,952 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,128,396 shares during the same period.