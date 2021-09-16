Dow Inc. [DOW] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $78

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.81%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Capital Power announces long-term renewable power purchase agreement with Dow.

Agreement for Whitla Wind capacity demonstrates how cross-industry collaboration contributes to a sustainable future.

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) announced a 15-year renewable power purchase agreement with Dow Chemical Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Dow (NYSE: DOW), for 25 megawatts (MW) of capacity and the associated environmental attributes from our Whitla Wind 2 project, currently under construction in southeastern Alberta.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock rose by 17.88%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.54. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.80 billion, with 747.00 million shares outstanding and 744.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 5139871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $71 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 69 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.87, while it was recorded at 60.25 for the last single week of trading, and 61.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,694 million, or 69.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,173,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,281,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.64 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

739 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 23,834,607 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 23,858,361 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 462,179,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,872,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,664,435 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,579,125 shares during the same period.