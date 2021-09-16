Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] Stock trading around $8.10 per share: What’s Next?

Communications Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: JCS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.90%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Communications Systems, Inc. Announces Updated $32.0 Million Equity Financing To Close Concurrently With CSI–Pineapple Merger.

Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into an amended and restated securities purchase agreement with a group of institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to make a $32.0 million private placement investment in CSI in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger between CSI and Pineapple Energy, LLC (“Pineapple”). Proceeds of this investment will be used primarily to fund Pineapple strategic initiatives following consummation of the merger. The closing of the PIPE financing is subject to approval of CSI’s shareholders. This amended and restated securities purchase agreement replaces a $25.0 million original securities purchase agreement dated June 28, 2021.

CSI and one of the original PIPE Investors, CrowdOut Capital LLC (“CrowdOut”), had agreed that CrowdOut would purchase $9.0 million of the original $25.0 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and also entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a $20.0 million term loan (the “Debt Transaction”) to be provided by CrowdOut to the Company to assist the combined CSI-Pineapple company fund the acquisitions of Hawaii Energy Connection (“HEC”) and E- GEAR, which are expected to close concurrently with the CSI-Pineapple merger. CrowdOut’s obligation to consummate the transactions in the PIPE Offering was expressly conditioned on CrowdOut closing and funding the Debt Transaction pursuant to fully executed credit documents that were mutually acceptable to CSI and CrowdOut. On September 14, 2021, CSI and CrowdOut terminated discussions for CrowdOut to provide debt financing and participate in the PIPE offering. The amended and restated securities purchase agreement replaces CrowdOut with new investors and has increased to $32.0 million. The Company is also exploring new debt financing for the combined company.

Over the last 12 months, JCS stock rose by 91.04%.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.49 million, with 9.46 million shares outstanding and 6.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 439.04K shares, JCS stock reached a trading volume of 4213005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Communications Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Communications Systems Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

JCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.90. With this latest performance, JCS shares gained by 16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Communications Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Communications Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for JCS is now -4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.87. Additionally, JCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] managed to generate an average of -$11,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Communications Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 45.50% of JCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCS stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 839,924, which is approximately 3.525% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 618,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.01 million in JCS stocks shares; and WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.07 million in JCS stock with ownership of nearly 67.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Communications Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Communications Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:JCS] by around 298,791 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 300,020 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,810,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,408,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,449 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,350 shares during the same period.