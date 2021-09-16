Citigroup lifts Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] gained 2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $25.55 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2021 Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,562.7 billion, an increase of 2.2% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $13.6 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $8.4 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.6 billion and money market net inflows were $2.6 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. FX decreased AUM by $1.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,532.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,061.8 billion.

Total Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. represents 462.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.87 billion with the latest information. IVZ stock price has been found in the range of $24.71 to $25.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 3441097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.98, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 24.07 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $7,435 million, or 83.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,969,255, which is approximately 0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,657,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $939.11 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 24,532,385 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 22,892,191 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 243,555,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,979,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,957,057 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,177 shares during the same period.