Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Revenue clocked in at $17.89 billion, up 47.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] gained 3.94% or 1.34 points to close at $35.36 with a heavy trading volume of 7388852 shares. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2021) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.47 (forty-seven cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

It opened the trading session at $34.57, the shares rose to $35.57 and dropped to $34.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNQ points out that the company has recorded 11.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -138.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, CNQ reached to a volume of 7388852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $40.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CNQ stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 34.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.64 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.63 and a Gross Margin at -0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now -0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.47. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of -$43,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

There are presently around $28,564 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 126,244,656, which is approximately -10.959% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,808,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.17 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 73,530,274 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 66,997,427 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 667,285,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 807,812,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,146,010 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,425,009 shares during the same period.