Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] moved up 2.09: Why It’s Important

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.95%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that CN Receives Notice of Termination of KCS Merger Agreement.

CN to receive USD$1.4 billion in termination fees.

Will continue to focus on executing strategic priorities and opportunities for excellence as a leading Class I railroad.

Over the last 12 months, CNI stock rose by 8.53%. The one-year Canadian National Railway Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for CNI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.80 billion, with 709.00 million shares outstanding and 704.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, CNI stock reached a trading volume of 5703130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNI shares is $147.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian National Railway Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian National Railway Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian National Railway Company is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNI in the course of the last twelve months was 82.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CNI Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, CNI shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.68, while it was recorded at 117.60 for the last single week of trading, and 110.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian National Railway Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.89. Canadian National Railway Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for CNI is now 16.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.80. Additionally, CNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] managed to generate an average of $146,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Canadian National Railway Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian National Railway Company go to 8.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,985 million, or 77.80% of CNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 33,100,831, which is approximately 4.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 32,065,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in CNI stocks shares; and TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $3.53 billion in CNI stock with ownership of nearly 44.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian National Railway Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE:CNI] by around 39,162,811 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 26,613,862 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 343,298,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,075,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,220,177 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,435 shares during the same period.