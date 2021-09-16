Canaan Inc. [CAN] Stock trading around $9.18 per share: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] jumped around 0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.18 at the close of the session, up 5.88%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Canaan Announces Change of Auditor.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has dismissed PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s independent auditor on September 9, 2021 and has approved the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP (“KPMG”) as the independent auditor of the Company, effective September 13, 2021.

The change of the Company’s independent auditor was made after careful consideration and evaluation process and was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

Canaan Inc. stock is now 54.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.68 and lowest of $8.825 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.10, which means current price is +113.49% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 6785882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 365.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Canaan Inc. [CAN]

60 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 10,368,359 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 13,535,405 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,373,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,530,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,895,537 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,376,935 shares during the same period.