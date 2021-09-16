BlackBerry Limited [BB] Stock trading around $10.04 per share: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.29%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that BlackBerry Delivers Secure Modern Authentication for Microsoft 365.

Enhanced BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 integration will enable the workforce to be more secure and productive from anywhere.

Announced, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) has enhanced the integration of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) and Microsoft 365, so enterprises can benefit from BlackBerry’s leadership in security while using Microsoft’s productivity products.

Over the last 12 months, BB stock rose by 108.30%. The one-year BlackBerry Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.1. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.85 billion, with 567.36 million shares outstanding and 557.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.67M shares, BB stock reached a trading volume of 7067784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 82.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,138 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.16 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $276.47 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 14,608,444 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 21,347,145 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 177,025,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,980,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,413,515 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,699 shares during the same period.