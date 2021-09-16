Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is 4.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a high on 09/15/21, posting a 2.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.57. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Miromatrix Welcomes Dr. John Barry as Vice President of Research and Development.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, announced the hiring of Dr. John Barry as Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Barry will be leading the activities for the development of the Company’s transplantable liver and kidney programs including the use of a bio-engineered liver in an external liver assist application. ‘s announcement signals the Company’s effort to grow its management team ahead of its historic, first-ever human study using a bioengineered liver, slated to begin in the second half of 2022.

“Helping mission driven innovative biotechnology companies grow and scale has been the focus of my career, and I am excited to join Miromatrix to lead their R&D efforts,” said Dr. Barry. “Miromatrix’ technology has the potential to completely transform organ transplants and establish a new standard of care for the millions of patients in need of a life-saving organ.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5879124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $42.19 billion, with 503.00 million shares outstanding and 499.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 5879124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $92.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $93 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BAX stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 100 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.31, while it was recorded at 81.72 for the last single week of trading, and 80.49 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.31. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $22,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.57%.