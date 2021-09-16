AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $56.45 on 09/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.13, while the highest price level was $56.605. The company report on September 9, 2021 that IMFINZI and tremelimumab with chemotherapy improved progression-free survival by 28% and overall survival by 23% in 1st-line Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer vs. chemotherapy.

POSEIDON Phase III trial showed the addition of a short course of tremelimumab to IMFINZI plus chemotherapy improved patient outcomes without an increase in treatment discontinuation.

Positive results from the POSEIDON Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (durvalumab), and tremelimumab, when added to platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the 1st-line treatment of patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.92 percent and weekly performance of -1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 6890844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $68.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 103.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.99, while it was recorded at 56.18 for the last single week of trading, and 53.94 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.20%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,921 million, or 14.80% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,492,589, which is approximately 16.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,714,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 125,184,893 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 77,817,520 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 681,337,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 884,339,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,795,468 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 22,339,029 shares during the same period.