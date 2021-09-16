1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] is -64.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] gained 5.69% on the last trading session, reaching $2.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2021 that 1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth Management.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American:GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, announced that it has received a notice from Kanen Wealth Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kanen”) regarding its intent to nominate a majority slate of five individuals for election to the Company’s eight-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled to be held on November 10, 2021. The Board will review Kanen’s notice and its nominees’ qualifications prior to making recommendations related to the election of directors in the Company’s 2021 proxy statement, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

1847 Goedeker Inc. represents 109.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $324.41 million with the latest information. GOED stock price has been found in the range of $2.79 to $3.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, GOED reached a trading volume of 3651379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, GOED shares gained by 23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.72.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $70 million, or 25.61% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,792,742, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.25% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,718,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.04 million in GOED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.15 million in GOED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1847 Goedeker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 23,650,723 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,705 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,691,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,242,155 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,223 shares during the same period.