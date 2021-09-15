Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, up 135.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Sean Whelan Appointed to Board of Directors.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that Sean Whelan has been appointed to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Christopher Wolfenberg.

Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented that: “We all are very pleased to be joined by an executive with Sean’s sterling background. His broad and deep experience and expertise in financial matters, as well as his previous service with publicly listed companies, will be an excellent addition to our Board. I look forward to Sean assuming the Chairmanship of our Audit Committee, and to working with him on a wide variety of issues as Zomedica progresses. I also would like to thank Chris Wolfenberg for his service on the Board and for his valuable counsel during the time that we worked together.”.

Zomedica Corp. represents 973.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $562.52 million with the latest information. ZOM stock price has been found in the range of $0.54 to $0.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.49M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 18788301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39827.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 390.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5990, while it was recorded at 0.5718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9721 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.40 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

There are presently around $71 million, or 12.56% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,501,241, which is approximately 4.231% of the company’s market cap and around 2.61% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,366,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.97 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.41 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 40,690,869 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 10,424,426 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 80,155,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,270,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,900,629 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,947,598 shares during the same period.