why Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.25

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] loss -1.93% or -0.38 points to close at $19.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6170401 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Notice of ADS Purchase by Jumia Group co-CEO.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)(“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announces that Jeremy Hodara, co-Chief Executive Officer of Jumia has informed the company of the purchase, using personal funds, of 50,000 Jumia ADS on the open market at prevailing market price. The purchase was completed on September 13, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws, rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

About Jumia.

It opened the trading session at $20.40, the shares rose to $21.59 and dropped to $19.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JMIA points out that the company has recorded -59.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -175.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 6170401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 34.30 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

There are presently around $510 million, or 30.40% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,619,791, which is approximately 4.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,806,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.1 million in JMIA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $36.15 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 16.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 6,022,944 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,752,197 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 15,651,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,426,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,841,338 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,150 shares during the same period.