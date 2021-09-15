why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.78

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] slipped around -4.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $100.38 at the close of the session, down -3.91%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2021.

About GE.

General Electric Company stock is now 16.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $104.55 and lowest of $100.0727 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.32, which means current price is +20.65% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 15851023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $121.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 1799.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.28, while it was recorded at 102.54 for the last single week of trading, and 100.62 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.