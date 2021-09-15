Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] gained 3.17% or 0.23 points to close at $7.48 with a heavy trading volume of 10007161 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Energy Fuels Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) reminds holders of its outstanding common share purchase warrants (CUSIP: 292671179 / ISIN: CA2926711797) (the “Warrants”) that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on Monday, September 20, 2021 (“Time of Expiry”). The corresponding Warrant Indenture dated as of September 20, 2016 (the “Indenture”) by and among Energy Fuels, CST Trust Company (the “Canadian Warrant Agent” or “AST”) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the “U.S. Warrant Agent”) may be viewed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1385849/000106299316011518/exhibit4-1.htm, as summarized in a Form 51-102F3 Material Change Report filed September 20, 2016 with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on September 20, 2021 will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants. As the Warrants are currently “in-the-money,” the Company recommends that Warrant holders take appropriate steps to protect their investment.

It opened the trading session at $7.36, the shares rose to $8.04 and dropped to $7.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUUU points out that the company has recorded 6.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -426.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 10007161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 678.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $283 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,942,127, which is approximately -6.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,005,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.44 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $29.0 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 26.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,934,004 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,273,637 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,570,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,778,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,504,944 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,518 shares during the same period.