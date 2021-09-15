Wall Street Analyst Initiated Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.48 during the day while it closed the day at $22.29. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Chevron, Enterprise Explore Carbon Storage Business Opportunities.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced a framework to study and evaluate opportunities for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) from their respective business operations in the U.S. Midcontinent and Gulf Coast. The companies expect the initial phase of the study in which they will evaluate specific business opportunities to last about six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock has also loss -2.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPD stock has declined by -11.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.95% and gained 13.78% year-on date.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $48.98 billion, with 2.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 5095721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 254.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.91, while it was recorded at 22.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,163 million, or 29.70% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 65,204,148, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,966,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.25 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $628.02 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 58,620,051 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 52,412,977 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 524,358,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,391,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,170 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,669,816 shares during the same period.