Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BEST Inc. [BEST]. What else is Wall St. saying

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.22%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that BEST Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on October 20, 2021.

BEST Inc. (“BEST” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders at 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park, No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on October 20, 2021.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

Over the last 12 months, BEST stock dropped by -63.11%. The average equity rating for BEST stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $534.89 million, with 387.49 million shares outstanding and 54.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, BEST stock reached a trading volume of 5069767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

BEST Stock Performance Analysis:

BEST Inc. [BEST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, BEST shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2147, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7572 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BEST Inc. Fundamentals:

BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BEST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

BEST Inc. [BEST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $93 million, or 25.90% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,577,813, which is approximately 0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 20.41% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 million in BEST stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $8.39 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 4,001,446 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 14,292,235 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 54,720,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,013,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,753 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 782,838 shares during the same period.