UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] moved down -2.76: Why It’s Important

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] price plunged by -2.76 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on September 10, 2021 that UP Fintech Reports More Than 60% of Newly Funded Accounts Acquired From International Markets.

Leading online brokerage firm, UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), reported revenues of US$60.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenue of US$30.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Notably, more than 60% of the Company’s newly funded accounts were derived from international markets in the quarter. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.

“We maintained our solid business momentum with a high client retention rate and increased operational synergies, “commented Mr. Wu Tianhua, founder and CEO of UP Fintech. “I am confident in the positive outlook for our Company and our industry. Our singular focus is to employ technology to make investing more efficient and we are committed to increasing the breadth and diversity of our product offerings, as well as leveraging our leading position in underwriting and ESOP (Employee Share Ownership Plans) to attract new clients.”.

A sum of 4457094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.85M shares. UP Fintech Holding Limited shares reached a high of $14.20 and dropped to a low of $13.40 until finishing in the latest session at $13.41.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 13.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $346 million, or 18.60% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 3,226,776, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,205,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.99 million in TIGR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $21.73 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 670.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 18,621,622 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,094,409 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,096,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,812,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,458,515 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,917 shares during the same period.