TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is -39.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.53%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Therapeutics MD Is Urging Women to ‘Take Pause’ During Menopause Awareness Month.

September is Menopause Awareness month, and TherapeuticsMD aims to de-stigmatize and provide education every woman should know about menopause.

In the next ten years, there will be more than 1.2 billion women worldwide in menopausei.

Over the last 12 months, TXMD stock dropped by -48.43%. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.39 million, with 394.07 million shares outstanding and 388.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, TXMD stock reached a trading volume of 8663744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.06 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9170, while it was recorded at 0.7644 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2481 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TXMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 41.30% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,839,967, which is approximately -9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,611,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.53 million in TXMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $13.45 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 12,787,911 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 18,062,528 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 138,157,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,007,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,262,657 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,747 shares during the same period.