Support.com Inc. [SPRT] moved down -38.22: Why It’s Important

Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRT] price plunged by -38.22 percent to reach at -$7.3. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Greenidge Generation Announces Closing of Merger with Support.com.

First Publicly Traded, Vertically Integrated Bitcoin Mining Company that is 100% Carbon Neutral.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) (“Greenidge” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company, has closed its previously announced merger with Support.com, Inc. (“Support.com”) (formerly NASDAQ: SPRT).

A sum of 48343182 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.82M shares. Support.com Inc. shares reached a high of $18.73 and dropped to a low of $11.55 until finishing in the latest session at $11.80.

Guru’s Opinion on Support.com Inc. [SPRT]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Support.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Support.com Inc. stock. On August 01, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SPRT shares from 5.75 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Support.com Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 1181.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.20.

SPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Support.com Inc. [SPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.86. With this latest performance, SPRT shares gained by 45.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 456.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 481.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 20.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Support.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Support.com Inc. [SPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Support.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SPRT is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, SPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Support.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

SPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Support.com Inc. go to 10.00%.