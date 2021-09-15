Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is -35.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a low on 09/14/21, posting a -3.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.49. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access.

Partnership has facilitated 198,000 hours of clean energy job training and more than 4,500 solar only or solar and battery installations in low-income communities.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, and GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that provides access to clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities, are celebrating the ten year anniversary of their partnership this week. Together, Sunrun and GRID have expanded access to clean energy, reducing energy bills for families and facilitating job training for individuals seeking solar careers. Since 2011, Sunrun has served as GRID’s primary third-party owner on rooftop solar projects and has hired more GRID trainees than any other organization besides GRID Alternatives itself. In addition, Sunrun employees have volunteered thousands of hours at GRID solar installations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6332270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 7.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $9.14 billion, with 204.38 million shares outstanding and 197.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 6332270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $77.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.35, while it was recorded at 44.92 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $8,587 million, or 95.50% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,063,626, which is approximately -12.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,177,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.17 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $761.74 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

309 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 29,536,892 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 25,661,178 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 137,807,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,005,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,345 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,653,487 shares during the same period.