Scotiabank slashes price target on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] – find out why.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] loss -2.90% on the last trading session, reaching $11.73 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Marathon Oil Corporation Announces Full Redemption of $900 Million 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced that the Company fully redeemed its $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025, accelerating the realization of Marathon Oil’s previously disclosed gross debt objective of approximately $4.0 billion. This transaction brings total 2021 gross debt reduction to $1.4 billion and will contribute to approximately $50 million of annualized cash interest expense savings.

“This meaningful acceleration of our gross debt reduction objective further enhances our investment grade balance sheet that is foundational to our framework for success,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman. “As a result, we will be shifting our return of capital focus to equity holders while still retiring future debt at maturity, fully consistent with our message during our recent second quarter earnings call. We continue to believe that our commitment to a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence, sustainable free cash flow generation, and meaningful return of capital to shareholders is the best approach to maximizing shareholder value in our industry.”.

Marathon Oil Corporation represents 789.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.31 billion with the latest information. MRO stock price has been found in the range of $11.665 to $12.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.08M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 15353436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $16.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MRO stock. On June 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRO stock

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $6,576 million, or 76.60% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,776,379, which is approximately 1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 55,796,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.5 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $622.53 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

307 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 55,573,924 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 37,560,402 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 467,452,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,586,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,958,659 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,975,860 shares during the same period.