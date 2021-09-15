ROTH Capital slashes price target on Aterian Inc. [ATER] – find out why.

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] closed the trading session at $10.96 on 09/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.703, while the highest price level was $16.68. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Aterian Launches Shareholder Perks Program.

Shareholders will receive exclusive weekly discounts on certain Aterian branded products.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. The program grants Aterian shareholders who meet certain criteria various discounts on best selling products from Aterian brand websites or Amazon.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.32 percent and weekly performance of 53.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 171.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, ATER reached to a volume of 103970848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

ATER stock trade performance evaluation

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.93. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 171.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.99.

Return on Total Capital for ATER is now -28.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 369.96. Additionally, ATER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] managed to generate an average of -$418,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121 million, or 31.10% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,241,335, which is approximately 447.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORY & COMPANY, LLC, holding 925,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in ATER stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $9.66 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly -19.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 6,113,880 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,812,446 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,095,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,022,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,967 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,283 shares during the same period.