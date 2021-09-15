Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Is Currently 2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $4.75 on 09/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.625, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Romeo Power and Dynexus Technology Collaborate to Introduce Advanced Battery Sensing and Diagnostics for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles.

Enhanced Quality Control, Safety and Reliability across Romeo Power’s Battery Value Chain.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, and Dynexus Technology, a leader in battery sensing solutions and data-driven battery intelligence, announced a collaboration to integrate Dynexus Technology’s actionable battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power’s battery ecosystem.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.88 percent and weekly performance of -8.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 5265729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 334.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

RMO stock trade performance evaluation

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $159 million, or 26.30% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,672,983, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,632,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.75 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18.96 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 19.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 11,959,860 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,976,570 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,578,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,514,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,680,920 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,454 shares during the same period.