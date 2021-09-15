Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $92

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a low on 09/14/21, posting a -2.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.33. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Roblox And Warner Music Group Announce The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience.

GRAMMY Award-Winning Band Kicks Off Sold-Out “Takeøver Tour” With Pioneering Interactive Virtual Concert Experience, Powered by Latest Roblox Technology.

Immersive Performance Will Feature First-Ever Dynamic Setlist Dictated by Fans in Real-time; Metaverse-Spanning Pre-Concert Quests with Portals Across Roblox’s Most Popular Games; and Exclusive Custom Designed Virtual Merchandise.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7627379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.99%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $46.53 billion, with 571.30 million shares outstanding and 501.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 7627379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 77.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.52, while it was recorded at 84.94 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $17,595 million, or 80.40% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 36,639,427, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 27,392,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.54 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 268.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 75,730,151 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 29,926,219 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 108,051,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,707,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,991,171 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,789 shares during the same period.