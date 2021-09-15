Piper Sandler lifts Endo International plc [ENDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] loss -3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.66 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Endo Settles New York State Opioid Cases and Provides Update on Remaining Opioid Litigation.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) (“Endo”) announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., have settled three consolidated cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York: County of Suffolk v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400001/2017; County of Nassau v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400008/2017; and The State of New York v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 400016/2018.

The plaintiffs in the foregoing cases asserted various claims relating to the defendants’ marketing and sale of prescription opioid medications and/or alleged failures to take adequate steps to identify and report suspicious orders. A jury trial on liability has been ongoing since June 2021.

Endo International plc represents 233.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $467.55 million with the latest information. ENDP stock price has been found in the range of $2.5601 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.78M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 11661099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.02. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -31.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

There are presently around $506 million, or 82.90% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,889,085, which is approximately -5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,371,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.49 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $48.75 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 13,122,545 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 15,572,013 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 161,657,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,351,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,647 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,388 shares during the same period.