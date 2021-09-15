Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $54.43 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] loss -1.27% or -0.7 points to close at $54.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5046596 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 revenue grew 125% year over year to $613 million.

It opened the trading session at $55.10, the shares rose to $55.59 and dropped to $54.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded -26.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 5046596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $73.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $65, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.70, while it was recorded at 54.67 for the last single week of trading, and 69.48 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 49.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $23,504 million, or 78.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,509,174, which is approximately 139.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,181,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 5.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

424 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 90,636,968 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 59,656,471 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 281,524,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,817,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,957,970 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 19,037,042 shares during the same period.