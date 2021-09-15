Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Revenue clocked in at $56.80 million, up 209.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] loss -3.36% or -0.03 points to close at $0.59 with a heavy trading volume of 21063558 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shifted to Virtual Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Related Health Concerns.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), announced that that due to current State government COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Greater Sydney, Australia, the location of its Annual General Meeting (Meeting) to be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 10:00am (Sydney time) (Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 8:00pm (New York time)), has been changed to:

It opened the trading session at $0.6134, the shares rose to $0.6134 and dropped to $0.5875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAKD points out that the company has recorded -36.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -742.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.85M shares, NAKD reached to a volume of 21063558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for NAKD stock

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5775, while it was recorded at 0.6119 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6458 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 470,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in NAKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.28 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 174.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 2,868,355 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 982,861 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 68,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,919,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,139,156 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 779,246 shares during the same period.