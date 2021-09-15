Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $6

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, down -4.18%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that MindMed to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

– Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce that Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer of MindMed, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. Members of management will also be available to speak with institutional investors in one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the conference.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible in the “Investors” section of MindMed’s website. MindMed will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock is now -24.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNMD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.41 and lowest of $2.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.77, which means current price is +11.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 4926571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.73. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -25.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 566.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $86 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,684,507, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,474,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.25 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.21 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 37,120,803 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,000 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 271,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,393,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,088,846 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.