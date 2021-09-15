MICT Inc. [MICT] is 6.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] closed the trading session at $2.22 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.30. The company report on August 16, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Reports 50% Quarter over Quarter Growth in Insurance Revenues and Prepares for Magpie Stock Trading App Launch.

Management to Conduct Conference Call, August 16, 2021 at 8:30AM ET.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.73 percent and weekly performance of 22.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, MICT reached to a volume of 6717887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MICT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.65. With this latest performance, MICT shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 10.30% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,962,851, which is approximately 11.582% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,273,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.05 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.53 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 4.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 2,684,012 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,084,907 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,058,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,827,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,898 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,181 shares during the same period.