Market cap of PG&E Corporation [PCG] reaches 19.56B – now what?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.80 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Preparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies.

College should be an educational and memorable experience for students – but it should also be safe. September is National Preparedness Month, and as students settle into their new surroundings, they need to be prepared for emergencies that could happen at any time. That’s why, in partnership with Chico State, PG&E has developed two educational modules that will show college students how to prepare for an emergency, on and off-campus.

These resources are brief but contain important information that will take the guesswork out of emergency preparedness for students and their families. This information will be available on the Safety Action Center, PG&E’s preparedness website, which provides tips to help Californians keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

PG&E Corporation stock is now -21.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCG Stock saw the intraday high of $9.875 and lowest of $9.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.91, which means current price is +18.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.87M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 19049461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $14,395 million, or 74.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 148,492,273, which is approximately -6.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 139,474,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 25.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 182,130,993 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 123,079,358 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 1,163,650,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,468,861,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,133,622 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 37,548,388 shares during the same period.