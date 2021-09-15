Market cap of Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] reaches 589.39M – now what?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE: OPAD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.47%.

The market cap for the stock reached $589.39 million, with 50.31 million shares outstanding and 17.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 676.26K shares, OPAD stock reached a trading volume of 6272933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Offerpad Solutions Inc. is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

OPAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, OPAD shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Offerpad Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] managed to generate an average of -$6,345,219 per employee.Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $414 million, or 93.10% of OPAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPAD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,224,175, which is approximately 102.58% of the company’s market cap and around 56.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 2,794,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.91 million in OPAD stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $29.63 million in OPAD stock with ownership of nearly -28.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE:OPAD] by around 12,238,343 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,251,241 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,972,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,461,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPAD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,767,122 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,733,919 shares during the same period.