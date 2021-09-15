Market cap of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] reaches 220.28M – now what?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] traded at a high on 09/14/21, posting a 12.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.18. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Matinas BioPharma Announces Webcast of Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, presented a Company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

A webcast of the Company’s presentation is available immediately on-demand via the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.matinasbiopharma.com). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16957256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at 12.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for MTNB stock reached $220.28 million, with 205.22 million shares outstanding and 194.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 16957256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1101.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.94. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 62.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.39 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7653, while it was recorded at 0.9274 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0079 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -15288.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14176.98.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -46.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.88. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$1,122,342 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

There are presently around $44 million, or 18.65% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,478,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,872,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 million in MTNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.19 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly -14.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 6,436,618 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 8,649,679 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,620,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,706,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,967,032 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,303,616 shares during the same period.