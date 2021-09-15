Market cap of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] reaches 393.89M – now what?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] price plunged by -6.86 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on September 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. – ATOS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

https://www.zlk.com/compensation2/atossa-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form.

A sum of 6358615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.42M shares. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.62 and dropped to a low of $3.25 until finishing in the latest session at $3.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.20 and a Current Ratio set at 81.20.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117 million, or 31.60% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,954,293, which is approximately 484.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.79 million in ATOS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.45 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 5162.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 29,312,315 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,149,234 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,516,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,978,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,186,178 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,068,025 shares during the same period.