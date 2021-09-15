Market cap of Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] reaches 122.88M – now what?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] traded at a high on 09/14/21, posting a 5.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.00. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc.’s American Pacific Bancorp Subsidiary Receives USD $40 Million Investment from Document Security Systems, Inc.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (“AEI” the “Group” or “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary American Pacific Bancorp, Inc. (“APB”) has completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS)(“DSS”). Pursuant to the subscription agreement, APB will issue 6,666,700 shares of its common stock at an appraised value of $6.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40 Million.

“APB has assembled a strong pipeline of diversified loans from home mortgages, licensed medical real estate financing, district bonds, SME loans, convertible loans and profit participation loans,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “This investment represents a strong validation of APB’s business model, and this fresh injection of funds should significantly improve APB’s ability to execute its plans on an expedited basis.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37767012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alset EHome International Inc. stands at 14.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.50%.

The market cap for AEI stock reached $122.88 million, with 11.06 million shares outstanding and 3.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 37767012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEI shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has AEI stock performed recently?

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, AEI shares gained by 60.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 250,625, which is approximately 764.284% of the company’s market cap and around 45.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLUESHIFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 40,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in AEI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75000.0 in AEI stock with ownership of nearly 104.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 346,474 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 81,509 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,737 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 22,981 shares during the same period.