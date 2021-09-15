Market cap of Alcoa Corporation [AA] reaches 8.83B – now what?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $49.22 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2021 that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, announced that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two separate investor conferences this month:.

Credit Suisse 34th Annual Basic Materials Conference:Oplinger will participate in a virtual question and answer session on Monday, September 13, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.

Alcoa Corporation represents 187.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.83 billion with the latest information. AA stock price has been found in the range of $49.06 to $51.169.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 8519598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $49.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.21.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.56, while it was recorded at 47.75 for the last single week of trading, and 32.27 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,027 million, or 79.10% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.54 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $372.7 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 28,013,408 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,185,662 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 82,567,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,766,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,493,895 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,646,830 shares during the same period.