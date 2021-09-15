Market Analysts see BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] gained 16.53% on the last trading session, reaching $5.57 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that BELLUS Health Announces Positive Interim Analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE Trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough.

Interim analysis met the threshold for a high probability of clinical efficacy.

Data from interim analysis support accelerated planning for the Phase 3 program.

BELLUS Health Inc. represents 78.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $435.07 million with the latest information. BLU stock price has been found in the range of $4.89 to $6.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 43768855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29004.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for BLU stock

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.09. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 66.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.85 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -222993.33. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211713.33.

Return on Total Capital for BLU is now -29.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, BLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]

There are presently around $283 million, or 69.19% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,968,017, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 4,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.46 million in BLU stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $25.85 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly -19.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 6,592,165 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,949,972 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,333,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,875,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,196,255 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,694 shares during the same period.