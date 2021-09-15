Lake Street lifts Akerna Corp. [KERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.15 at the close of the session, down -4.83%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Akerna to acquire 365 Cannabis, built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business Central, and become the most comprehensive cannabis ERP system offering a complete portfolio of tax, financials, reporting and compliance systems.

The $17 million acquisition combines Akerna’s Compliance Gateway and feature-rich reporting with 365 Cannabis’ Microsoft solution. The combined solution offers cannabis operators the most comprehensive ERP system, crucial to scale as the cannabis industry continues to grow.

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 365 Cannabis, a cannabis business management software system built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business Central in a $17 million deal at 2.1x LTM revenue. The combined key capabilities of the acquisition are listed at the bottom of this announcement.

Akerna Corp. stock is now -2.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KERN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.71 and lowest of $2.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.44, which means current price is +7.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 726.89K shares, KERN reached a trading volume of 7376555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akerna Corp. [KERN]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Akerna Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has KERN stock performed recently?

Akerna Corp. [KERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Akerna Corp. [KERN]

There are presently around $15 million, or 19.90% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 780,165, which is approximately 11.392% of the company’s market cap and around 21.29% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in KERN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.31 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly -9.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 1,336,169 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,310,117 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,026,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,672,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,849 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 367,540 shares during the same period.