IronNet Inc. [IRNT] is 130.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] price surged by 20.27 percent to reach at $3.93. The company report on September 15, 2021 that IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reaffirms previous FY2022 Revenue and ARR guidance.

Executes order to deploy into supply chain for significant defense industrial base program.

A sum of 8036652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. IronNet Inc. shares reached a high of $23.85 and dropped to a low of $19.50 until finishing in the latest session at $23.32.

Guru’s Opinion on IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 2.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

IRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.04. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 133.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.84 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IronNet Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $336 million, or 16.70% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 949,913, which is approximately -29.858% of the company’s market cap and around 27.10% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 938,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.89 million in IRNT stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.11 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 3,329,372 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,665 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,696,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,414,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,846 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 754,864 shares during the same period.