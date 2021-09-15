HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Revenue clocked in at $112.20 million, down -44.02% YTD: What’s Next?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] closed the trading session at $2.06 on 09/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.20. The company report on September 1, 2021 that HEXO and 48North announce closing of arrangement.

HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) and 48North Cannabis Corp. (“48North”) (TSX-V: NRTH) are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced arrangement (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which HEXO has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 48North (“48North Shares”) by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of 48North (a “48North Shareholder”) is now entitled to receive 0.02366 of a common share in the capital of HEXO (each whole share, a “HEXO Share”) for each 48North Share held immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement (the “Consideration”). It is anticipated that the 48North Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) as of the close of trading on or about September 2, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.02 percent and weekly performance of -11.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 7328416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -41.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.51 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55 million, or 15.62% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,178,546, which is approximately 33.625% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,602,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.99 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 150.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 12,844,117 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,823,186 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 11,953,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,620,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,080,108 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 501,688 shares during the same period.