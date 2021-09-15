H.C. Wainwright lifts Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] loss -1.31% or -0.05 points to close at $3.77 with a heavy trading volume of 11156036 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Senseonics Announces a Collaboration with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) in Cleveland, Ohio.

–The University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization places patients on the Eversense CGM System.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, the makers of the CONTOUR® family of diabetes blood glucose monitoring devices and commercialization partner for Senseonics, have announced that the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (UHACO) in Cleveland, Ohio has begun offering the Eversense® CGM System to its Medicare enrollees effective early September, 2021. The recent decision to use the Eversense CGM System in eligible patients with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes on insulin shows the commitment of UHACO to facilitate optimal diabetes management for its enrollees.

It opened the trading session at $3.88, the shares rose to $4.02 and dropped to $3.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SENS points out that the company has recorded 30.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -977.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.44M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 11156036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 143.90.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 24.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 813.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $416 million, or 29.24% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,217,828, which is approximately 365.051% of the company’s market cap and around 10.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,280,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.38 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.72 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 237.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 61,783,212 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 20,218,136 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 28,291,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,292,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,721,225 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,700,602 shares during the same period.