Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Stock trading around $4.54 per share: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] loss -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $4.54 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Fortuna announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced that on September 7, 2021 the company entered into agreements with two private purchasers providing for the sale of an aggregate of 515,365 common shares (the “Sale Shares”) held by Fortuna in Keon Capital Inc. (formerly Prospero Silver Corp.) (“Keon”), at a purchase price of C$0.10 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$51,536.50.

The Sale Shares represent approximately 26.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon as of September 7, 2021. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the sale agreements, Fortuna disposed of all its common shares in Keon and does not hold any common shares or securities in Keon. Fortuna disposed of the Sale Shares for investment purposes and currently has no plan or proposal which relates to or would result in acquiring ownership or control over securities of Keon.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. represents 185.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $841.34 million with the latest information. FSM stock price has been found in the range of $4.46 to $4.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 4802323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $294 million, or 27.34% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,283,194, which is approximately 3.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,346,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.73 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $16.28 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 11,120,544 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,585,982 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 48,043,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,750,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,590,139 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,007 shares during the same period.