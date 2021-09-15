For KeyCorp [KEY], Analyst sees a rise to $17.73. What next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] jumped around 0.85 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.72 at the close of the session, up 4.28%. The company report on September 11, 2021 that Key Sells Indirect Retail Auto Loan Portfolio; Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced that KeyBank has sold its indirect retail auto loan portfolio and that KeyCorp has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program.

“We are committed to returning capital to our shareholders and our share repurchase program is an important part of that commitment,” said Don Kimble, Chief Financial Officer of KeyCorp. “The ASR transaction, which was aided by the capital generated from the sale of the indirect retail auto loan portfolio, further demonstrates our commitment to maximizing shareholder value.”.

KeyCorp stock is now 26.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEY Stock saw the intraday high of $20.76 and lowest of $20.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.65, which means current price is +29.26% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 13170915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KEY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 20.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.82 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $16,232 million, or 88.90% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,375,438, which is approximately 2.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,084,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.48 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 1.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,330,630 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 46,398,610 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 687,683,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,412,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,054,441 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,508,084 shares during the same period.