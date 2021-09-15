Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Revenue clocked in at $169.10 million, up 212.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] closed the trading session at $13.92 on 09/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.71, while the highest price level was $14.72. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Dynavax Provides Update on its COVID-19 Collaboration with Valneva.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, announced that Valneva SE has received a termination notice from the United Kingdom Government in relation to Valneva’s supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva stated that they intend to continue clinical development of VLA2001 and the pivotal Phase 3 trial for VLA2001, Cov-Compare, remains ongoing at Public Health England. Based on its portfolio of COVID-19 collaborations Dynavax reiterates its belief that its CpG 1018 supply contracts continue to represent an approximately $300 – $400 million dollars aggregate revenue opportunity in 2021.

Valneva recently announced that its Phase 3 results for VLA2001 are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter of 2021 and these results are expected to form part of Valneva’s planned rolling submission for conditional approval of VLA2001 with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”). Subject to these data and MHRA approval, Valneva has indicated that it believes initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 212.81 percent and weekly performance of -21.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 4750888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.04. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,251 million, or 79.10% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 14,243,800, which is approximately 13.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,771,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.86 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.6 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 11,729,761 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,733,438 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 72,392,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,855,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,398 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,927,300 shares during the same period.