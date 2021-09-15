Cowen lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] traded at a high on 09/14/21, posting a 2.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.78. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Rocket Lab Lands Multi-Launch Deal to Deploy Entire IoT Satellite Constellation for Kinéis.

The multi-launch contract will see Rocket Lab deploy 25 Internet-of-Things (IoT) satellites across five dedicated missions on the Electron launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5309976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at 18.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.76%.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $7.84 billion, with 40.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 5309976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cowen have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 1.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 48.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

29 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 2,953,597 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,531,151 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,614,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,870,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,079 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,024,737 shares during the same period.