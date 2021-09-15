Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $59

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.72%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Envisionit Deep AI: Meet the Team Democratizing Access to Healthcare.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Cisco Systems Inc.

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited to introduce each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever of $1 million USD to just 20 winning teams from around the world.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock rose by 43.35%. The one-year Cisco Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.8. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $246.87 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 12393186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $59.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.21, while it was recorded at 58.23 for the last single week of trading, and 50.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.54 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.45%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179,648 million, or 75.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 340,829,610, which is approximately 1.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 334,670,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.37 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.41 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,354 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 131,141,641 shares. Additionally, 1,180 investors decreased positions by around 131,793,495 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 2,841,404,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,104,339,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,644,027 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882,461 shares during the same period.