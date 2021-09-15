Chevron Corporation [CVX] Is Currently -1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] traded at a low on 09/14/21, posting a -1.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $96.20. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Chevron Accelerates Lower Carbon Ambitions.

Triples planned total capital investment to $10 billion through 2028.

Sets growth targets for renewable fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture through 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15027932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chevron Corporation stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $185.91 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 15027932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $122.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $112, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.60, while it was recorded at 96.53 for the last single week of trading, and 99.60 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.42. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.62. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of -$116,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $125,190 million, or 67.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,501,973, which is approximately 3.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 139,640,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.12 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 3.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,433 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 54,027,714 shares. Additionally, 1,006 investors decreased positions by around 55,600,714 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,191,718,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,347,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,633,324 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,996 shares during the same period.