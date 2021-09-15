Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Stock trading around $2.30 per share: What’s Next?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] loss -5.74% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreements.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that:.

The M/V Magic Nebula, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of eight months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

Castor Maritime Inc. represents 88.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $220.09 million with the latest information. CTRM stock price has been found in the range of $2.26 to $2.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 5752454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.50% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,731,245, which is approximately 154.618% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,549,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 million in CTRM stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.87 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 3,932,395 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 150,541 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 667,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,750,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,167,805 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 150,540 shares during the same period.